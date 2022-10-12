What We Heard: Tre Williams

Clemson defensive tackle Tre Williams spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Florida State.

Williams reflected on how much his body composition has changed since coming to Clemson, less in terms of weight, rather he has changed his muscle mass. It was discipline in both his workout routine and diet that contributed to this change in his body, which ultimately impacted his performance.

“I used to do cardio after practice every day,” said Williams. “Just really cutting out fast foods, desserts. Anyone who knows my mom knows that’s just what she likes to do, but I had to tell my mom if I want to do what I want to do I can’t be eating this stuff.”

The defensive tackle has had his fair share of injuries during his time at Clemson thus far, but it’s his strong faith and overall positive mentality that has led him to the point he is at now, which is healthy and ready to play whenever he’s called into the game.

“It was frustrating, but me, I am a positive guy,” he said. “I see the best in everything. I’m a believer in God and I realize that everything was not on his plan and his timing. It’s just, I have to wait my turn and do everything I need to do to fortify my body enough, to the point where I can perform on the field with my teammates.”

With both shoulders dislocated and a broken foot last year, Williams still had the fire and drive within him to keep stepping on the field despite pain and injury setbacks. It was only when he physically could not walk that Williams took to the sidelines. Even despite the pain, the defensive tackle always went back to his “why.”

“My why is greater than anything my body is going through at the time,” he said. “It’s my why, why I play the game, why I do what I do is much greater than all the injuries I had. It was easy for me to strap it back on and play the game that I love.”

The “why” he referred to is much greater than himself or football, it’s about family and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for him to create a better life for himself and his family when he leaves Clemson.

“I’m from a single-parent household,” he said. “Grew up seeing how hard my mom worked to provide for me and my little brother and kind of just make sure she doesn’t have to work as hard no more.”

The impact Williams can make for Clemson’s front four feels different this season. Williams attributes his performance thus far as a by-product of the focus he put into his game in the offseason.

“This offseason I really took the time to really focus on the little muscles in my body,” he said. “Besides the little freak accident in the weight room, I was in the best shape I’ve been physically and mentally. It was really how I prepared the whole offseason that got me to this point.”

At the best point mentally and physically he has been, Williams looks to continue to be an integral part of the depth of Clemson’s defensive line.

