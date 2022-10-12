Where is Clemson ranked by these national analysts?

Football

October 12, 2022

These national analysts came out with their college football rankings following Week 6 of the season.

FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and RJ Young, as well as ESPN’s Ryan Leaf, have all released their personal rankings.

All three analysts have Clemson at No. 5.

Klatt and Young have the same top five with Ohio State at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4, followed by the Tigers.

Leaf, meanwhile, has Georgia at No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Southern Cal at No. 4.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC), coming off its 31-3 win at Boston College last Saturday, moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 and remained at No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll.

The Tigers will hit the road this week to face Florida State on Saturday. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

