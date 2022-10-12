Where Uiagalelei is ranked on this list of college football's top QBs

This week, a national outlet updated its ranking of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei is now No. 8 on USA Today’s list of the best signal-callers in the FBS after previously being unranked.

Here’s what USA Today’s Paul Myerberg wrote about the Tigers’ junior QB:

Calling Uiagalelei an outright success story seems a little off base, given how he arrived on campus as a big-time prospect and validated that early hype with two tremendous starts as a true freshman. He’s still taken his game to another level for No. 5 Clemson with a run of very solid starts, ending any discussion over freshman Cade Klubnik potentially taking over as the starter and potentially setting up a monster second half to the regular season. Uiagalelei has thrown for at least 200 yards in every game, added 311 yards on the ground and accounted for 17 total touchdowns after finishing with just 13 scores a year ago.

In last week’s game at Boston College, Uiagalelei completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 69 yards on 12 carries. In the process, he became the first Clemson quarterback with at least 50 rushing yards in four straight games since Deshaun Watson’s nine-game streak to end the 2015 season.

After completing only 55.6 percent of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine) in his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback last year, Uiagalelei has hit on 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two picks through six games this season.

