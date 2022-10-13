Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season. The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury in practice.

BREAKING | Marcus Freeman has announced Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer has suffered a season-ending injury https://t.co/feswinFwoU — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 13, 2022

The fifth-year linebacker has recorded 120 career tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

