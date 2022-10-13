Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Notre Dame

Football

Bad news for Notre Dame

By October 13, 2022 1:00 pm

By |

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury in practice.

The fifth-year linebacker has recorded 120 career tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store.  There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star (…)

20hr

Fourth-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is preparing to travel to Tallahassee for Saturday’s primetime showdown against Florida State (4-2, 2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC). Robert, Sam and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home