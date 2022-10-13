Clemson in hot pursuit of 4-star Peach State TE

Clemson’s tight end recruiting in the class of 2024 is only getting started and The Clemson Insider has the latest on a name worth monitoring in Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Caleb Odom.

TCI recently caught up with Odom, who was one of the top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“It was crazy,” Odom said in a phone interview recently regarding his visit. “The atmosphere was just electric. It was just insane. I just felt like the crowd was crazy. I don’t know, I’ve never seen something like the pregame, how they roll out of the buses and run down the hill. That kind of stood out to me, definitely the pregame. I just felt like the fans were cheering nonstop. I just felt like it was crazy.”

It was a great game for Clemson to play host to a tight end recruit like Odom because the Tigers’ tight ends, Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool, combined for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win. Allen would also later be named Clemson’s Offensive Player of the Game.

“It was actually crazy,” he said. “I got to talk to Davis Allen before the game. I actually knew him. He went to Calhoun and one of my teachers knew him from a connection. I was able to talk to him for a little bit. Watching them use the tight ends, especially in that game, but also in Wake Forest, they were able to do a lot with them. I like the type of gameplan they have for their tight ends.”

Odom got his first feel for Dabo Swinney’s program as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

“When all the recruits first got there, Coach Swinney gave a big speech,” Odom said. “He was just talking about how Clemson is a place where you’ll be able to build relationships beyond football and just how education is very important. I feel like that was very important to me because it could be a place where I’d be wanting to go as a home.”

Odom has been in constant contact with Kyle Richardson since Sept. 1. It was Clemson’s tight ends coach who extended Odom the invitation to the NC State game and made sure he spoke with him at length during his first trip to The Valley.

“It was good to finally see who I was talking to,” Odom said.

Odom said that his relationship with Richardson is one of the better ones that he currently has and that it was nice to finally put a name to a face.

“He was just telling me that they love what they see on film and stuff,” Odom recalled of his conversation with Richardson. “He was telling me that they take the offer process really slowly. He was gonna give me a call later (last) week, so hopefully it’s good news. He was just telling me that they were glad to have me down.”

According to Odom, Richardson said that he likes his ability as a route runner for his size, standing at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, but Clemson’s tight ends coach also like his ability to go up and make contested catches.

In any event, Odom did say that Richardson told him that he’s an offer-worthy prospect.

“Hopefully they will offer soon, though, I would really love it,” he said regarding a potential offer from Clemson. “Just knowing how they treat the players outside of football… Just knowing I can be in an environment like that, especially during game days with the crowd. A place like Death Valley is just crazy.”

Odom said he talked to Richardson the other day about getting up for the Clemson-Miami game on Nov. 19.

“I’m definitely gonna try to get back up for that game,” Odom added.

In addition to Clemson, Odom mentions that schools like LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and North Carolina, as well as a lot of other SEC and ACC programs, have been showing extensive interest.

Odom, the nation’s No. 14 overall tight end in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is a self-described route-running technician, who hones in on his blocking abilities on the perimeter. He mostly plays receiver at Carrollton, but he’s the type of player that’s gonna get after it on every play.

