Clemson offers 4-star '23 OL

Clemson didn’t waste any time handing out a new 2023 offensive line offer after losing a commitment earlier on Thursday.

The Tigers have offered four-star OL Spencer Fano from Provo, Utah.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University. Can’t wait to come out,” Fano Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

I am extremely humbled and BLESSED to have received an offer from Clemson university!! Can’t wait to come out, go tigers!! #allin 🐅🐅🐅@T_BirdFootball @DonnyAtuaia pic.twitter.com/cQmYQXpsOP — Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) October 13, 2022

Fano’s offer list includes the liked of Michigan, Utah, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Baylor, Michigan State, BYU and others.

On September 25 he announced a top four of Michigan, Oregon, Utah and BYU.

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Thursday that he would be walking back his pledge from Dabo Swinney’s program.

