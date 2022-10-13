Clemson offers 4-star '23 OL

Football

October 13, 2022 4:34 pm

Clemson didn’t waste any time handing out a new 2023 offensive line offer after losing a commitment earlier on Thursday.

The Tigers have offered four-star OL Spencer Fano from Provo, Utah.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University.  Can’t wait to come out,” Fano Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Fano’s offer list includes the liked of Michigan, Utah, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Baylor, Michigan State, BYU and others.

On September 25 he announced a top four of Michigan, Oregon, Utah and BYU.

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Thursday that he would be walking back his pledge from Dabo Swinney’s program.

Home