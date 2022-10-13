ESPN analysts on what it would take for FSU to down Clemson

The Atlantic Division showdown Saturday night between Clemson and Florida State was discussed on ESPN’s College Football Live.

The analysts were asked what Florida State could do to pull out the win.

“Well they have to be better offensively,” Stanford Steve said on Thursday’s show. “When you go back and look at last week they really, really struggled and got shutout in the second half at NC State in a game that they led for the whole first half. I worry about that in this circumstance because one thing I know is that Clemson defense, it travels. It travels very, very well. Florida State has to be more consistent and limit turnovers. You can not turn the ball over and give the ball to Clemson,” Stanford Steve.

Sam Acho believes the Noles will have a big challenge to defeat Clemson.

“Here is the struggle for Florida State. Some of the weaknesses that you saw had last year they have almost become strengths. If you look at DJU he struggled last year. He has almost doubled his offensive performance when it comes to touchdowns Last year he had nine. This year already through half the season he already has 17. Not throwing interceptions, not turning it over. And then Clemson’s defense. We said what is the defense going to look like. They have a new defensive coordinator. Is it going to be the same? They have been every bit as consistent as you would expect. So it will be a tall task for Florida State to find a way to win against a Clemson team that is hitting on every single cylinder,” Acho.

