Grading Clemson's special teams at the midway point

Clemson eventually kicked it into gear over the weekend to stay unbeaten with a road win over Boston College. And with it, the Tigers officially reached the halfway point of their regular season.

With the first six games of the Tigers’ season in the books, The Clemson Insider is handing out midterm grades for Clemsons’ performance so far in all facets. After grading the offense and defense, special teams are up last.

Kicking game

B.T. Potter was literally perfect through Clemson’s first four games before missing a couple of field goals the last two weeks, but the Tigers’ veteran placekicker has been more reliable and clutch than not (11 of 13). Without that season-long 52-yarder to force overtime against Wake Forest, Clemson isn’t still unbeaten.

Clemson has also shown a knack for blocking kicks, including a blocked field goal in the win over Boston College. The Tigers’ four blocked kicks this season are tied for third-most nationally.

As for punting, that’s been more hit or miss. The task of replacing Will Spiers was a hot topic during preseason camp after an abysmal day for the punters during the first practice. Aidan Swanson emerged as Spiers’ successor and has had some ups and downs. Two of his punts have traveled at least 50 yards while he’s pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line with six others, but Swanson is averaging just 40 yards per boot for the season, second-lowest in the ACC among qualifying punters. Grade: B

Kick return

With Clemson returning just seven kickoffs so far, opportunities have been limited. But Will Shipley is averaging 22.7 yards per return, which is down from his 27.1-yard average a season ago. His longest return to this point is 24 yards. Grade: B-

Punt return

This hasn’t been a strong suit of Clemson’s, which has resulted in Dabo Swinney re-evaluating some things here. The Tigers’ 5.2-yard average on punt returns is fourth-lowest in the ACC. Will Taylor has been the primary returner for much of the season but is averaging just 2.3 yards per return.

Freshman receiver Antonio Williams has provided a boost, including a 20-yard return that helped set up a score for the Tigers last week. Taylor also muffed a couple of punts last week, which could open the door for even more opportunity for Williams going forward. A pair of blocked punts by the Tigers’ return unit gives this grade a bit of a bump. Grade: C+

Overall

Clemson could use more production from the return game and more consistency from Swanson. But Potter has performed like his usual steady self while the blocked kicks have been some major momentum-swingers for the Tigers. Grade: B

