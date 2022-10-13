LB recruit, brother of freshman Tiger: Clemson is ‘special’

Clemson has made a big impression on this talented linebacker prospect, whose older brother is a freshman on the Tigers’ football team.

Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) junior Drew Woodaz – a 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit in the class of 2024 – has been blown away by his experiences in Tiger Town.

Drew is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz, and Drew has made multiple unofficial recruiting visits to Death Valley this season. He also attended the Orange & White spring game back in April before competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“It gets better every single time I go there,” Drew said in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider. “I mean, it’s an unreal place. It’s special. Having my brother there, it’s nice to always have someone on the inside, telling me how he feels about it, and I haven’t heard him say a single bad thing.”

Added Drew of his brother’s experience at Clemson thus far: “He loves it. I call him at least once a week and I just ask him, I’m like, ‘How is it?’ He hasn’t said a single bad thing once.”

When Drew participated in the Swinney Camp this summer, he drew positive feedback about his camp performance from Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

Drew called it “a great honor” to get a good camp review from a high-level coach like Goodwin.

“He always tells me, keep working,” Drew said. “When I went to the camp up there this summer, he said that I performed very well.”

As for what stands out most to Drew about Swinney’s program, it’s the culture that Clemson’s head coach has created and how his players are “All In.”

“The way Dabo runs things is perfect,” Drew said. “Everyone buys in. Last year, no one opted out for the bowl game unless they were injured, which shows you a lot about the program. That’s special, and I think that’s what really draws me to the program.”

Drew has collected double-digit Division I FBS offers, including ones from Power Five programs in Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

If Drew were to receive an offer from Clemson in the future, the chance to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a Tiger – and carve out his own legacy at the same time – would be “surreal” for him.

“I think it would be crazy, because it’s been a dream since I was a kid, and it would be surreal,” he said. “It would be fun to follow in my brother’s footsteps, but to create my own path and become my own person and just be myself and really show people what type of player I am.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!