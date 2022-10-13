One of NFL's top receivers shows respect to Renfrow

One of the NFL’s top receivers has respect for Hunter Renfrow.

Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz who he sees as the top five route runners in the league (not including himself).

Cooper named Renfrow the fifth-best route runner in the NFL behind only his Las Vegas Raiders teammate Davante Adams at No. 1, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos at No. 3 and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills at No. 4.

Renfrow is in his fourth season with the Raiders since being selected by the franchise in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He broke out last season, when he recorded career highs with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

The Clemson legend has 14 catches for 105 yards in three games so far this season. He missed two games with a concussion after a hit he took in Week 2 but returned to action this past Monday night, recording four receptions for 25 yards against the Chiefs.

Amari Cooper has been one of the best route-runners in the league since the jump! 💨 So… You already know I had to get his top five — not including Coop that is! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/b8qMXJwSZ5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

