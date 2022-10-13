What We Heard: D.J. Uiagalelei

This past Monday, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei spoke with the media about the team’s anticipation and preparation for Florida State, his new confidence as a runner, and how he handles adversity compared to a year ago.

The Tigers had a slow start against Boston College this past weekend, going into halftime tied 3-3. Uiagalelei threw for a season-low 58.1% completion rate and threw an interception. He ended the game throwing over 220 yards, three touchdowns and helped the Tigers dominate the second half, with a final score of 31-3.

In response to his interception in the last game, Uiagalelei said that you can not dwell on the past, and it is all about the mindset you have.

“After a mistake, you don’t want to do too much, you don’t want to press…interceptions are a part of football- it’s going to happen, obviously as a quarterback, you don’t want to turn the ball over,” said Uiagalelei “But the reality is you’re eventually going to throw one… And it is about how you respond to it- are you going to come out and throw another one, or are you able to throw a perfect ball and just act like it didn’t happen?”

“The biggest thing Coach Streeter says is that ‘no matter whatever game we play, there is going to be some type of adversity you’re going to face.’ so the biggest thing he wants us to be able to do is respond to that adversity.”

Beyond the interception, Uiagalelei and offensive cooridnator Brandon Streeter have been happy with the way that tight ends like Davis Allen have been able to get their hands on the ball and make key plays when the offense needs it most.

“It makes my job a lot easier,” Uiagalelei said with a smile “A lot of those guys can all run routes they can all block, and it makes my life a lot easier to be able to throw to a big guy like a tight end that can just do up there and jump and grab the ball against anybody.”

It is no secret that Clemson’s running backs have a tremendous amount of depth. Any player can come in ready to play whenever needed. This year though Uiagalelei has used his legs much more and in the first six games has run for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“I think one thing is being able to be 100% healthy, feels good being healthy, being able to run not having a knee brace on… and then I feel like just comfortability, knowing that every time I get the ball I’m trying to take it to the house or make a big gain and just being able to read my blocks, and I just try to do my job.”

Looking at this weekend, Uiagalelei knows that the Seminoles’ defense has done a great job this year getting to the quarterback and making big plays in the backfield. Uiagalelei and many others on the team have never had the opportunity to travel to Florida State, so he is preparing for the atmosphere they are walking into in Tallahassee.

“I am excited… Florida State is a very good team going into this week and I’ve never got to play there so that’s going to be exciting.” said Uiagalelei “I’ve never been to a game in person, I’ve always heard it is so loud, you have the tomahawk chop and stuff like that it’s crazy just to be able to see.”

