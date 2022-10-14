Big-time Peach State lineman high on Clemson after latest visit

It’s no secret that Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) offensive lineman Cortez Smith is a fan of Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 was on campus for Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with two of his teammates — one of them being a five-star athlete in Mike Matthews.

“It was amazing,” Smith told The Clemson Insider regarding his experience. “Especially the part where we got to see them run down the hill. It was so energetic. It was loud. It was a great game too. Clemson’s a great place.”

Did anything stand out about Clemson’s game-day environment?

“It’s got to be when they ran down the hill,” Smith explained “That’s the best part of the game right there. It was loud. You could just feel the energy (from the top of the hill). The whole crowd was cheering for them.”

Smith had the chance to speak with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin before the game, as well as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn.

Every time Smith sees Austin, their relationship seemingly gets better. He’s quickly becoming a primary target for Clemson in the class of 2025, even if he’ll have to likely wait until next June for that offer to come. With that said, Smith plans to pay Clemson plenty of more visits in the future.

“I feel like I’ve known him forever now,” Smith said of his relationship with Austin. “I come back almost every year.”

Following his Clemson visit, Smith was in attendance for the University of Georgia’s 39-22 win over Kent State back on Sept. 24. He also made his way to Georgia Tech and was on hand for the Yellowjackets’ 23-20 win over Duke this past Saturday, Oct. 8.

Smith, who currently holds offers from Penn State, Louisville and Pitt, is unsure what remaining visits entail, but he’s hoping to get back for another Clemson game this season.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll come back for another,” he said. “Of course, (I would come back). It was amazing.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!