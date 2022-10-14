Clemson DE tied for FBS lead in this stat over last two weeks

This standout Clemson pass rusher has been harrassing quarterbacks on a consistent basis.

The Tigers’ graduate senior defensive end, K.J. Henry, is tied for the FBS lead with 16 quarterback pressures over the past couple of weeks per Pro Football Focus.

Only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., the reigning Nagurski Trophy winner as the nation’s top defensive player last season, has as many quarterback pressures as Henry in the last two weeks.

Henry was credited with two tackles (one for loss) and the fourth fumble recovery of his career vs. NC State two weeks ago before contributing two tackles (one for loss) at Boston College last week.

In his fifth year at Clemson, the native of Winston-Salem, N.C., has tallied a team-high 5.5 tackles for loss through six games this season. He has recorded 22 total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup to go with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Henry entered the 2022 season having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 1,112 snaps over 44 career games (10 starts).

FBS leaders in QB pressures over the past two weeks: 🐘 Will Anderson Jr – 16

🐅 K.J. Henry – 16 pic.twitter.com/34v7OyB1AC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 12, 2022

I been told y’all this man @thekjhenry is playing OUT SIDE HIS MIND! Go crazy 🖐 https://t.co/DzFE35UNkT — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 12, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!