Clemson vs. Florida State: Who has the edge?

Clemson will look to stay atop the ACC’s Atlantic Division standings Saturday when the Tigers travel to Doak Campbell Stadium to do battle with Florida State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.

Clemson’s defense vs. Florida State’s offense: Jordan Travis is always a threat with his legs, but Florida State’s dual-threat quarterback is a different player this season.

Travis is more of a passing threat than he was a season ago when he was the Seminoles’ second-leading rusher. It’s part of the natural development of being in his second year as the full-time starter. FSU enters this game with the ACC’s fourth-best passing attack, averaging more than 261 yards per game through the air.

An improved receiving corps has played a part in that, too. Transfers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman are two of the Seminoles’ top three pass-catchers, and they do it in different ways. While Pittman uses speed and technique to threaten defenses, the 6-foot-7 Wilson is a matchup nightmare on the outside and figures to be the latest test for a Clemson secondary that’s had its struggles this season.

The Tigers rank 94th nationally in passing yards allowed (256 per game), but word is Clemson’s secondary should get at least some of their injured defensive backs back this week, which should give a boost to the back end. And with Xavier Thomas returning last week and Bryan Bresee set to return this week, Clemson is also getting whole again along its deep and talented defensive front.

FSU’s offensive line has done a good job keeping Travis upright, allowing just 1.1 sacks per game. But this Clemson defensive front, at full strength, will be the biggest test for the group both in protection and trying to open up running lanes. Even without some of its stars up front, Clemson has still allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the country (62.2 per game).

Can that group get consistent pressure on Travis? If not, FSU will have chances to hit some big plays through the air. Advantage: Draw

Clemson’s offense vs. Florida State’s defense: Clemson’s improved passing game will be tested by the nation’s No. 14 passing defense, though the Tigers have one of the best the Seminoles have seen this season.

Clemson ranks 58th nationally in passing (254.8 yards per game), one of two top-60 passing offenses the Seminoles have faced so far. The other one? Wake Forest, which averaged more than 10 yards per completion in its win over FSU.

Teams also haven’t felt the need to throw the ball as much against the Seminoles given the success they’ve had on the ground. FSU is allowing more than 155 rushing yards on average, which ranks in the bottom third of the ACC.

But is a Clemson team that’s averaging less than 150 yards on the ground against Power Five competition one that can exploit that weakness? Maybe.

One particular area that could give Clemson’s offense an edge is the quarterback run game, something FSU has struggled to contain when facing true dual-threat signal callers. LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham each ran for at least 114 yards against the Seminoles. While D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t as dynamic in the open field as those two, he’s been a fixture of the Tigers’ running game with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter dialing up plenty of designed quarterback runs. Uiagalelei led the Tigers in rushing last week and is the team’s second-leading rusher on the season.

Another is Clemson’s efficiency in the red zone. After going 4-for-4 last week, the Tigers have come away with points on all 32 of their trips inside an opponents’ 20-yard line and have scored touchdowns on 75% of those possessions. Meanwhile, FSU’s defense has allowed 19 scores on 21 opponent red-zone trips with 13 of those ending in the end zone. Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: B.T. Potter (11 of 13) has been more consistent than FSU’s Ryan Fitzgerald (5 of 10) on field goals. But FSU has been more explosive in the return game.

The Seminoles rank second in the ACC and 14th nationally in punt return yardage (14.8 per return), making it important for Clemson punter Aidan Swanson to get some hang time and force some fair catches. As for the Tigers’ return game, freshman receiver Antonio Williams is becoming more involved. Will Taylor has been the primary punt returner for most of the season but is averaging just 2.3 yards per return and muffed a couple in last week’s game against Boston College.

But the Tigers continue to have a knack for blocking kicks that swing momentum in their direction. Clemson did it again last week and now have four blocked kicks on the season, tied for third-most in the country. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: This will easily be the most hostile environment Clemson has experienced on the road this season. A fast start would certainly help if you’re the Tigers, but both teams figure to make their share of big plays. But Clemson’s defensive front seven makes the difference in a close one, forcing FSU into more field goals and punts than Clemson.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Florida State 19

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!