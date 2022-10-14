Priority DE target names Clemson among top teams, sets commitment date

Recruiting

October 14, 2022

One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets in the class of 2023 dropped his final four schools on Friday afternoon via social media.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central High four-star Tomarrion Parker is down to Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Parker also announced a commitment date of Nov. 21.

“I always wanted to say that Clemson offered,” Parker told The Clemson Insider shortly after being offered. “We’ve been talking for a little while and once I decommitted, some of the commits, some of my friends that I know — Peter Woods and (Christopher) Vizzina — they hit me up and they was like, ‘Bro, would you be interested in Clemson?’

“Are you kidding me? Of course!”

Since Clemson has re-entered the picture, what has defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall’s message been to Parker?

“He’s losing four guys (Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll) this year to the NFL, so he needs players who are ready to come in and play early, play right away,” Parker said, “and he feels like I’m a guy that can do that. He’s gonna recruit me hard and I really like that and respect that — saying that the defensive room is open next year. That’s a great opportunity to go into.”

After receiving an offer from Clemson on Aug. 11, Parker set up two visits to Death Valley — an unofficial visit for the Furman game and an official visit for the Syracuse game on October 22.

Coming out of last month’s visit, Clemson appears to be in a great spot with Parker.

Parker is set to be in Tennessee this weekend.

