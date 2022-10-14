The Victory Lap: Episode 3

The Victory Lap: Episode 3

Baseball

The Victory Lap: Episode 3

By October 14, 2022 9:06 pm

By |

Tonight we release the next episode of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show.

Get a behind the scenes look at life as a Tiger and much more in this episode.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

Clemson wide receiver Brannon Spector spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Florida State. After catching a 13-yard touchdown pass on Saturday, Spector was riding on the (…)

14hr

Explosive linebacker Trenton Simpson spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss Clemson’s defense, having a healthy lineup and how being back at full strength impacts the game this Saturday against Florida (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home