What We Heard: Trenton Simpson

Explosive linebacker Trenton Simpson spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss Clemson’s defense, having a healthy lineup and how being back at full strength impacts the game this Saturday against Florida State.

With defensive end Xavier Thomas and defensive tackle Bryan Breese back in the lineup, one reporter asked Simpson how having these two powerhouses back on the field will impact Clemson’s defense as a whole.

“It’s major — with everybody back healthy, I really feel like we are going to be the best defense in the country,” he said.

Last Saturday, Thomas returned to the field after missing the first five games of the season due to a foot injury. Even though he was only in the game for six snaps, he managed to have two sacks, one forced fumble and a quarterback hit.

When a reporter asked Simpson what he thought of Thomas’ performance, he said, “Seeing XT back out there making plays is exciting as a teammate, because I know the work he’s put in and what he’s had to go through.”

Not having a full roster on defense has posed some challenges for Clemson, but even despite these setbacks, they have seen lots of success and have been able to fill in the gaps.

“I think that goes to show how much depth we have,” Simpson said. “We have depth at every position, everyone’s prepared to play every week and our coaches help prepare us for each situation. We can attribute the success we’ve had to the players, but it’s also a coaching thing by putting us in the right position to be successful.”

A reporter mentioned that head coach Dabo Swinney said there was a little bit of embarrassment regarding Clemson’s performance in the Wake Forest game back in Week 4.

When Simpson was asked whether he thought that was a fair statement and whether the Tigers have turned a corner since that game, he admitted, “That day, we definitely didn’t put our best foot forward, but ever since that day, we have improved, practiced harder and we have put the game behind us and have just kept moving forward. It’s all about confidence and being positive, and since everyone’s been positive and on the same page, I think y’all have been able to see those results.”

When Simpson was asked what he has gathered about Florida State’s offense, he noted the Seminoles have a boatload of talent.

“They definitely have a lot of explosive weapons, starting with the quarterback (Jordan Travis) — he’s very elusive, so it’s going to come down to caging the man and not letting him use his feet too much,” Simpson said.

He also noted that FSU’s receivers will also pose a tough challenge for Clemson’s defense, especially wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who won ACC Wide Receiver of the Week a few weeks ago.

“As long as we have a game plan to cage the quarterback and have someone over top of [Wilson], we should be good,” Simpson said.

As the press conference was wrapping up, a reporter asked Simpson if he has let himself pay any attention to any of the talk of playing at the next level in the NFL. He shook his head and made it very clear that he isn’t looking that far into the future just yet.

“I’m staying present in the moment and am enjoying my college season,” he said. “I’m trying to be the best teammate I can, and I’m going out there every weekend and handling my part. If I continue to play well, then everything will take care of itself. But for now, I’m focused on being in the now and taking advantage of all the opportunities I have every day.”

