Bad news for NC State

The NC State football team announced some bad news Saturday regarding its star quarterback.

Devin Leary will undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of this season, the Wolfpack announced on Twitter.

NC State said there is no damage to Leary’s shoulder and he will have surgery next week in Florida.

The ACC preseason player of the year, Leary suffered the injury against Florida State last week, a week after NC State lost to Clemson at Death Valley by a score of 30-20.

An update on quarterback Devin Leary: pic.twitter.com/YXGtnhSMBI — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!