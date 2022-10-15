Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 4 Clemson vs. FSU

By October 15, 2022 9:42 pm

By

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Fourth-ranked Clemson took a 24-14 lead into halftime of tonight’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the first 30 minutes of action: LINK.

