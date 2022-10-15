Clemson strikes quickly to start second half

Clemson strikes quickly to start second half

Fourth-ranked Clemson began the second half of tonight’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium with a bang.

The Tigers received the opening kickoff, which Will Shipley returned 69 yards to the FSU 31.

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Clemson ran a reverse flea flicker, and DJ Uiagalelei found tight end Davis Allen streaking down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 31-14 lead just 19 seconds into the second half.

It was Uiagalelei’s third touchdown pass of the night.

