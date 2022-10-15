College GameDay analyst weighs in on Clemson ahead of FSU game

During ESPN’s College GameDay, analyst Pat McAfee talked about Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) heading into the Tigers’ primetime showdown against Florida State (4-2, 2-2) tonight at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

“Clemson, if you look over the years, they do just get better and better and better, and that’s why they’ve always been an incredible team to look for at the end of the season. DJ Uiagalelei seems to be finding his way, and Will (Shipley) is obviously an absolute dog out of the backfield,” McAfee said.

“But to your point about the defense, they’re giving up 1.9 yards rushing per carry. They’re No. 1 in the ACC in takeaways. DJ Uiagalelei has a great name, and he’s playing his best football. But it might be Clemson’s defense that is honestly too stingy for anybody the rest of the way.”

Kickoff of tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, with Chris Fowler (commentator), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.

Clemson is seeking to win seven straight games against Florida State for the first time in series history. Five of the Tigers’ last six matchups against the Seminoles have decided by 10 points or more.

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!