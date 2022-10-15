Desmond Howard chimes in on Clemson-FSU matchup

During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard chimed in on fourth-ranked Clemson’s primetime game against Florida State tonight in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) are coming off consecutive losses to Wake Forest and NC State over the last two weeks.

“How ’bout the ACC, Clemson and Florida State,” Howard said. “The Noles trying to bounce back from two losses. They lost to Wake and then last week to NC State. I know, (FSU quarterback) Jordan Travis, when’s it going to get better, right?”

Clemson (6-0, 4-0), meanwhile, enters the contest with the nation’s longest winning streak at 12 games dating to last season.

The Tigers’ defense has allowed a total of 23 points in the last two games against NC State and Boston College, while Clemson’s offense ranks 20th nationally in scoring offense at 39.3 points per game.

“I tell you what, look at this Clemson defense,” Howard said. “Everyone’s talked about the offense. For the last two games, the defense has really started to turn the corner. They’re starting to come alive.”

Clemson is seeking to win seven straight games against Florida State for the first time in series history. Five of the Tigers’ last six matchups against the Seminoles have decided by 10 points or more.

“This is going to be a great matchup,” Howard said. “It’s an important game, too, for (FSU head coach) Mike Norvell.”

Kickoff of tonight’s game at Doak Campbell Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

