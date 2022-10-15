ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. FSU

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for tonight’s game between No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) and Florida State (4-2, 2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso all picked Clemson, as did guest picker Peyton Manning.

Kirk Herbstreit did not make a pick for the Clemson-FSU game, as he will be on the call with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for ABC’s broadcast.

Here’s what Howard, McAfee, Corso and Manning had to say regarding their picks:

Howard: “This is a big game for Jordan Travis and for Mike Norvell, for the Seminoles. They can’t go three losses in a row, right. But Clemson, they’re trending in the right direction. So, I’m going Tigers. Clemson’s going to pull it off.”

McAfee: “I like the Clemson team. I just think they’re finding their rhythm, and on defense, they’re very stingy. Give me the Clemson Tigers.”

Manning: “I think Clemson is better than FSU. Dabo’s got them back. They have NFL defensive linemen on that front. Their quarterback, DJ, he’s stopped doing commercials. He’s playing better football right now. I like Clemson.”

Corso: “The last time I said something (bad) about Clemson, I ended up in the hospital. Clemson over my alma mater.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

