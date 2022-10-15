Herbstreit says vs. FSU, Tigers can 'go to another level' to show they're back

During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on fourth-ranked Clemson’s primetime game against Florida State tonight in Tallahassee.

The ESPN college football analyst is intrigued to see how Bryan Bresee, Xavier Thomas and the Tigers’ defensive line performs against FSU quarterback Jordan Travis.

“This is the first time they’ve all been healthy,” Herbstreit said. “Bresee comes back, Xavier Thomas off the edge. He played like six snaps last week, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. So, it’s going to be really interesting to see how they play against Jordan Travis.”

Herbstreit will be on the call with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for ABC’s broadcast of the game, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida State (4-2, 2-2).

“The other thing to think about here to me is everybody’s starting to buy into Clemson,” Herbstreit said. “Can they go on the road, night game, tough environment. This is where they can even go to another level to show that they’re back.”

“Their quarterback’s playing well. This is going to be a tough one,” Herbstreit added. “As you said, somebody knows something I don’t know, because this is a low number compared to what you might think it would be.”

