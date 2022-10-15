Injured defensive back makes trip to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time in weeks, Clemson will have one of its veteran defensive backs available for tonight’s game.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney left Sheridan Jones’ status as day to day earlier in the week, but the Tigers’ senior cornerback made the trip to Florida State and is expected to play for the first time since sustaining a stinger against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17.

That’s in addition to safeties Tyler Venables and R.J. Mickens also making the trip, something Swinney said earlier in the week he expected to be the case. Venables and Mickens also missed last week’s game against Boston College with injuries. Mickens had started the previous three games.

It’s the latest bit of good news this week for Clemson’s defense, which is also getting Bryan Bresee back tonight. With Xavier Thomas also back in the fold, tonight’s game will be the first time Clemson will have every starting defensive linemen available for the same game this season.

Today’s game from Doak Campbell Stadium is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick. The game will be televised by ABC.