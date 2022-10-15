Putnam: More confident offense ready to have some fun

Clemson traveled up north this past weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles and came out with a 31-3 win. After a slow first half, Clemson came out of the locker room at halftime ready to get the ball moving in its favor, and the Eagles just couldn’t keep up.

After playing three years at guard, there’s a new face this season at center, Will Putnam.

After starting his first game against Georgia Tech, to the most recent performance this past weekend at Boston College, Putnam sees his offensive line taking strides towards progress. He says, “We definitely feel more comfortable as a unit. I think some of that is to where we have consistent starters, it’s the same starting five from week one. I think we’ve definitely improved in our pass protection for sure, picking up stunts and twists.”

Contrary to last season, something we’ve seen done a lot more this season is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s running game. As an offensive lineman, Putnam “loves seeing his quarterback 20 yards ahead of himself,” and he credits DJ for all of his hard work and “getting his body right.”

Heading down to Florida State this coming weekend for the Tigers’ last conference road game, Putnam says it makes it feel as though they’re “heading into the third quarter of their season,” as head coach Dabo Swinney likes to put it. Putnam is “excited” as the “goals he and his team are trying to accomplish are becoming closer and closer.”

The environment at Florida State is always something that analysts take into consideration whenever Florida State is a topic of conversation. Anticipating a loud crowd with loyal fans, Putnam and the guys are looking forward to the gameday atmosphere coming at them this weekend saying, “Environment-wise for road games you might be kinda hesitant in hostile environments, but for me, and I think I can speak for a lot of my teammates, it’s true it makes the game fun.”

As the Tigers look to tune out the extra noise and put another game in the win column, you can catch the game kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

