Tigers strike back in Tallahassee

After Florida State took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field for the first touchdown of tonight’s game, fourth-ranked Clemson struck back on its second possession to tie the score at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

DJ Uiagalelei avoided a potential sack in the backfield and hit freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams on a deep ball down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown strike that knotted things up at 7-7 with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

FSU scored first on a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jordan Travis less than four minutes in.

After Clemson managed to pick up only one first down on its first possession before punting, the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out after the Seminoles got the ball around midfield, thanks in part to a third-down sack by Myles Murphy.

Clemson got the ball back at its own 27, and Uiagalelei’s connection with Williams capped a quick four-play, 73-yard drive that took just 1:19.

