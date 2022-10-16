Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 34, FSU 28

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 34, FSU 28

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 34, FSU 28

By October 16, 2022 7:36 am

By |

Tallahassee, Fla.  — Clemson stored out to a 20 point lead Saturday night and held on for a win over Florida State to keep the championship hopes alive.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

8hr

So often Dabo Swinney and staff talk about winning the middle eight — defined as the final four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) has (…)

11hr

After Florida State used a long touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter, fourth-ranked Clemson went on a long touchdown march of its own to tie the game on its ensuing (…)

11hr

After Florida State took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field for the first touchdown of tonight’s game, fourth-ranked Clemson struck back on its second possession to tie the score at Doak (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home