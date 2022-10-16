Clemson drops in latest AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 7 of the season.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after Week 6.

Georgia and Ohio State stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 3 and Michigan moved up one spot to No. 4.

Alabama dropped three spots to No. 6. Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon round out the new top 10.

Against Florida State, Clemson scored 17 points in a two-minute span on either side of halftime to take command of the game. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), led the Tigers on six consecutive scoring drives as they won their 13th consecutive game, and seventh in a row in the series against the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC). Running back Will Shipley tallied a career-best 238 all-purpose yards (121 rushing, 48 receiving, 69 kickoff return) in leading the Tiger attack.

Defensively, Clemson allowed touchdowns on two of the first three drives before settling in and holding the Seminoles scoreless for its next six drives, which included three fourth-down stops. The Tigers tallied nine tackles for loss and a key strip-sack just before halftime that led to another score. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was credited with a career-best and team-season-high 13 tackles, while Jalyn Phillips had 11. Myles Murphy had six tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks. After two games on the road, Clemson will return to Death Valley for its annual homecoming game when the Tigers face Syracuse this Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon on ABC. You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 7 below: This week’s @AP_Top25 poll 1-Georgia

2-Ohio St

3-Tennessee

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Bama

7-Ole Miss

8-TCU

9-UCLA

10-Oregon

11-Okla St

12-USC

13-Wake

14-Syracuse

15-Utah

16-Penn St

17-Kan St

18-Illinois

19-Kentucky

20-Texas

21-Cincinnati

22-UNC

23-NC St

24-Miss St

25-Tulane — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 16, 2022

