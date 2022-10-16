Clemson slips in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 7 of the season.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) moved down one spot from No. 4 to No. 5 in the power rankings following its 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night.

“A season that started with questions about DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense has quickly turned into one that has proved coach Dabo Swinney right in his decision to stick with his quarterback,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Uiagalelei has completely turned his game around — improving in every metric, from accuracy to passing yards to efficiency. He also has the ability to keep defenses off balance with his legs. Meanwhile, reliable players have emerged around him — from running back Will Shipley to freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams to tight end Jake Briningstool. Once again, Clemson hits the midseason mark as a legitimate playoff contender.”

Ohio State stayed at No. 1 in ESPN’s updated power rankings, while Georgia remained at No. 2. Tennessee is now No. 3 in the power rankings following its home win over Alabama, with Michigan rounding out the top four.

Behind Clemson, the rest of the top 10 in ESPN’s power rankings is comprised of Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA, Alabama and Southern Cal, in that order.

Besides Clemson, the other ACC teams in the top 25 of the power rankings are 5-1 Wake Forest (No. 12), 6-0 Syracuse (No. 16), 5-2 NC State (No. 24) and 6-1 North Carolina (No. 25).

After two games on the road, Clemson will return to Death Valley for its annual homecoming game when the Tigers face Syracuse this Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon on ABC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!