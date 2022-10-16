Herbstreit's top group doesn't have Tigers in CFP

As usual, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his top group of teams following Saturday’s action in college football.

The ESPN college football analyst has Ohio State ranked No. 1, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) remains in Herbstreit’s “next two” after Week 7, with Alabama being the other team.

The Tigers, of course, are coming off a 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night, while Alabama was edged by Tennessee in Knoxville, 52-49.

As for the teams in Herbstreit’s top four, Ohio State did not play Saturday. As mentioned above, Tennessee knocked off the Crimson Tide. Georgia blew out Vanderbilt, 55-0, in Athens, and Michigan rolled over Penn State, 41-17, in Ann Arbor.

