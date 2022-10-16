Player of the Game: No. 4 Clemson 34, Florida State 28

Football

Will Shipley shined during fourth-ranked Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The sophomore Clemson running back recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return.

Shipley posted the first 200-yard game in all-purpose yardage in his career. It was the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020.

The game was the Weddington, N.C., native’s sixth career 100-yard rushing game and his third of the 2022 season. Clemson is now 59-2 when having a 100-yard rusher since 2011, including a 6-0 record when Shipley hits the mark.

Shipley and Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will return to action next Saturday against Syracuse at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

–Notes courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

