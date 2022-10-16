Player of the Game: No. 4 Clemson 34, Florida State 28

Will Shipley shined during fourth-ranked Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
The sophomore Clemson running back recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return.
Shipley posted the first 200-yard game in all-purpose yardage in his career. It was the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020.
The game was the Weddington, N.C., native’s sixth career 100-yard rushing game and his third of the 2022 season. Clemson is now 59-2 when having a 100-yard rusher since 2011, including a 6-0 record when Shipley hits the mark.
Shipley and Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will return to action next Saturday against Syracuse at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.
–Notes courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!