Swinney gives injury update after FSU game

Swinney gives injury update after FSU game

October 16, 2022 6:59 am

During his postgame press conference following fourth-ranked Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers sustained any injuries during the game, other than redshirt junior Matthew Maloney, who suffered an injury during a FSU kickoff return in the first quarter.

“I’m not sure, other than Maloney,” Swinney said. “I know XT (defensive end Xavier Thomas) came out right at the end. He was a little sore. That’ll be kind of his story for the rest of the year, I’m sure, as he keeps working his way in here. He was just a little sore. But Maloney was down. JP (safety Jalyn Phillips) came out, but he went back in, he finished. I think that’s it. So, I don’t recall anything else, other than Maloney, as far as just out.”

Clemson will return to action next Saturday against Syracuse at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

