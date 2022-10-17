Clemson makes the cut for '24 OL

Clemson has made the cut for another outstanding offensive line prospect from Greenville High.

2024 Blake Franks announced a top eight on Twitter Monday night. Franks holds a Clemson offer along with several other top schools including Alabama, Florida State, Miami and North Carolina.

Franks, who received an offer from Clemson in late July, took an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over NC State on Oct. 1.

“The visit was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed the energy of the crowd and the run down the hill.”

Thanks to all the coaches for believing that I could be a part of your schools program. The recruitment process has been a humbling yet an amazing experience. With that being said, here are my top 8. #BUILTTRAINTOUGH @train0187 @GregPort17 pic.twitter.com/hkUP4JaSl5 — Blake Franks (@blizz_blake) October 18, 2022