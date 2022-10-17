Former Clemson star is officially back

He’s back.

Former Clemson star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was officially activated to the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster Monday. He had been serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler had missed a total of just two games in the first eight years of his NFL career prior to last season. Hopkins finished the 2021 season with career lows in catches (42) and receiving yards (572), but still led the Cardinals with a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins is expected to resume his role as the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver in the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints this Thursday.

