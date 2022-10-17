Lawrence, Etienne have strong performances in Week 6

Former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne logged strong performances in Week 6 of the NFL season on Sunday.

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their road game against the Indianapolis Colts, 34-27, Lawrence was very efficient and accounted for three total touchdowns.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick went 20-of-22 passing for 163 yards and one passing touchdown, while also rushing for 23 yards and two more scores on six carries.

As for Etienne, he looked explosive while totaling more than 100 yards.

The 2021 first-round pick (25th overall) rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries and also caught two passes for 22 yards.

Lawrence, Etienne and the Jaguars (2-4) will return to action next Sunday against the New York Giants (5-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

