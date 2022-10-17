Swinney: 'Don't think there's any question' Uiagalelei playing as well as any QB

Tallahassee was the latest stop on D.J. Uiagalelei’s renaissance tour.

Clemson’s quarterback kept his turnaround season going in the Tigers’ win at Florida State on Saturday. He threw two touchdown passes and added another on the ground. He also played turnover-free football.

Not only is Uiagalelei playing the best extended football of his Clemson career, but head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday he believes his junior signal caller is playing as well any quarterback in college football.

“I don’t think there’s any question,” Swinney said. “What he’s provided for our team is just great leadership and excellent decision-making. He’s so coachable.

“This guy, he truly prepares like a pro every single day. He is a great preparer. He loves it. And I’m really, really proud of him. He’s been awesome.”

Less than a year after finishing as one of the ACC’s least productive quarterbacks, Uiagalelei is thriving in his second year as the Tigers’ starter. Uiagalelei, whose completion rate (64%) is nine percentage points higher than last season, has already accounted for 21 touchdowns, eight more than he did all of last season. His 17 passing touchdowns are second-most in the ACC, and his touchdown-to-interception ratio is better than 8-to-1 because he’s only tossed two interceptions after finishing in double figures in that category a season ago.

Uiagalelei is also Clemson’s second-leading rusher, using his lighter 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame to average 4.2 yards per carry. He’s had some of his best performances in some of the biggest spots, including a 337-yard, five-touchdown passing day in a double-overtime win at Wake Forest late last month.

Swinney was particularly impressed with the composure Uiagalelei showed Saturday while playing in front of a boisterous crowd inside Doak Campbell Stadium, one that only grew louder after FSU quickly marched for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. Clemson answered a couple of drives later when Uiagalelei sidestepped a blitzing defensive back, kept his eyes downfield and found freshman receiver Antonio Williams behind the defense for a 59-yard touchdown.

Uiagalelei helped the Tigers rally from a couple of touchdown deficits as Clemson scored 27 unanswered points to take its largest lead at 34-14 midway through the third quarter. He completed 65.2% of his passes for 203 yards in the 34-28 win.

“To be in that environment, boom, you’re down 7-0 right away,” Swinney said. “And you go right out there, and he steps up and makes an unbelievably nice play with poise in the pocket and a great throw to Antonio for a big play. He’s demonstrated a lot of determination and a lot of toughness.”

Uiagalelei and the rest of the Tigers will try to keep their momentum going Saturday when Clemson hosts an unbeaten Syracuse team at Memorial Stadium.

“I’m just really happy for him and proud of him,” Swinney said. “He’s got great command of what’s going on, and he’s just in a really good place. I’m happy that he’s been able to have the success.

“It’s good to be 7-0, but I promise you his goals are higher than being 7-0. So he’ll be ready to roll this week.”

