Clemson defense held players-only meeting this week

After an uncharacteristic performance at Florida State last Saturday, Clemson’s defense held a players-only meeting this week in order to get things straightened out on that side of the ball and make sure the unit is fully locked in ahead of Saturday’s top-15 matchup against Syracuse at Death Valley.

According to linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson defensive players called the meeting following the FSU game, during which the Tigers allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns, missed 24 tackles and gave up 206 rushing yards — easily the most a Clemson defense yielding less than 63 on average coming in has given up all season.

“A bunch of the older guys, our seniors, are talking to us about it,” Trotter said Tuesday. “We had a player meeting that we talked about it, basically just within ourselves, trying to get this problem situated and trying to get it all solved before it gets bad later down the season. But we’re going to definitely handle it, and it’s going to be a situation that doesn’t come up again.”

Trotter — who collected ACC Linebacker of the Week and team defensive player of the game honors after racking up a career-high 13 tackles (one for loss) at Florida State — was asked who called the players-only meeting.

“I’d rather not say,” he said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between fifth-ranked Clemson and No. 14 Syracuse is set for 12 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

