Goodwin becoming a ‘quiet storm’ in new role

In his own words, Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin says he is becoming more “demanding” of his players.

The first year as defensive coordinator has proven to be a learning experience for Goodwin, but in recent weeks, players and coaches have emphasized that Goodwin is finding his voice and becoming somewhat of a “quiet storm.”

Defensive tackles coach/defensive run game coordinator Nick Eason described how he believes Goodwin has grown as a leader in his new role during the season.

“What’s Wes like, he’s a quiet storm, he’s a little storm,” Eason said. “He’s not as quiet, but he is constantly making adjustments on the sideline. He challenges our guys every day in meetings.”

Graduate senior cornerback Sheridan Jones reiterated much of what Eason had to say, adding he likes this new side of Goodwin.

“He’s a little meaner, but he has to be, being a defensive coordinator now,” Jones said. “Didn’t really yell in the past couple years, but he’s yelling now.”

Goodwin stressed last week it is about being demanding rather than demeaning of his players. He is focusing more on his delivery being more intentional and heated when need be, but always focusing on asking the players to do more in terms of performance.

Senior safety Jalyn Phillips shared that while most see Goodwin as a “quiet guy,” he actually can be more intense than what we see on the surface.

“Wes, people think he’s such a quiet guy, but Wes is a mastermind,” Phillips said. “He’s going to get after you if he needs to. He’s quiet sometimes, but he will get after you when he needs to. He’s a great coach. I trust in him in everything he does.”

