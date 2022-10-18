Packer has bulletin board material for Clemson

Packer has bulletin board material for Clemson

Football

Packer has bulletin board material for Clemson

By October 18, 2022 9:52 am

By |

ACC Network’s Mark Packer frequently gives out bulletin board material on the ACC PM show.  Monday Packer had some bulletin board material for the Tigers.

During Monday’s show on the Packer shared some thoughts about Saturday’s game with Syracuse and had some bulletin board material for Clemson.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
14hr

Clemson has made the cut for another outstanding offensive line prospect from Greenville High. 2024 Blake Franks announced a top eight on Twitter Monday night.  Franks holds a Clemson offer along with (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home