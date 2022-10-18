Packer has bulletin board material for Clemson

ACC Network’s Mark Packer frequently gives out bulletin board material on the ACC PM show. Monday Packer had some bulletin board material for the Tigers.

During Monday’s show on the Packer shared some thoughts about Saturday’s game with Syracuse and had some bulletin board material for Clemson.

Clemson has the chance to break the record for longest home win streak in ACC history 👀 @MarkPacker with some bulletin board material for the Tigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/u1BYJVR87j — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 18, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!