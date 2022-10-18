Swinney on where Bresee is physically right now

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about where Bryan Bresee is from a physical standpoint right now as he works his way back into full shape.

The Tigers’ star defensive tackle, of course, has been through a lot this season. His 15-year-old sister, Ella, passed away on Sept. 15 following a battle with brain cancer, and Bryan missed the Louisiana Tech game the following Saturday to be with his family back home in Maryland.

Bresee then missed the NC State and Boston College games earlier this month after having a non-football medical issue that required him to be briefly hospitalized. But he returned to the lineup last Saturday night at Florida State, coming off the bench to play 22 snaps in the Tigers’ 34-28 win.

“He’s 100 percent cleared, and it was good for him last week,” Swinney said Tuesday.

“He’s obviously working his way back into full shape. I mean, he’s missed a lot, right. He missed the La Tech game, missed all that practice, and then it was a crazy week the week of the Wake Forest game. That was not a normal week, and he came back and was able to play in that. And then all of a sudden, literally the next week, he’s out. So, he’s out for two more games and he can’t do anything because they had to kind of figure out what it was. But now he’s good. All that’s behind him.”

Swinny added for Bresee, “now it’s just getting back in the rhythm and flow of things and having normal practice weeks and just getting back playing some ball.”

“He’s kind of playing himself back into full shape,” Swinney said. “It won’t take him long. It won’t take him long.”

In four games this season, Bresee has played 145 total snaps, tallying eight tackles (two for loss) and half a sack.

The redshirt sophomore entered this season credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

