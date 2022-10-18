Top Virginia CB talks ‘great visit’ to Clemson, has Tigers high on his list

A prominent cornerback prospect from Virginia recently made his way back to Clemson for another unofficial visit.

Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown returned to campus for the NC State game at Death Valley on Oct. 1, when he had the opportunity to experience Clemson’s famous pregame tradition for the first time.

Brown – ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 116 overall prospect in the 2024 class – was also able to catch up with members of the Tigers’ staff, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and head man Dabo Swinney.

“It was a great visit,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “Got a chance to sit down with Coach Swinney, Coach Reed. I enjoyed them running down the hill and the buses pulling around. It was definitely different to see it face-to-face.”

Brown had previously visited Clemson in June, when he picked up an offer from the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 178-pound junior feels his relationship with Clemson’s coaches “definitely” grew stronger during the latest visit this month, and he likes what defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and the Tigers are doing on the that side of the ball.

One of the biggest things that stands out to Brown about Clemson, he said, is the coaching staff.

“They’re personal, relatable, and they seem like they know what they’re talking about,” he said. “I like the defensive coordinator, Coach Goodwin. I like what he’s done as far as the schemes he runs, and we talked about it a couple times. So, I like Clemson.”

Brown hopes to see early playing time when he joins his college of choice, and he views Clemson as a place where that could happen.

“If I come there, my plan is to get on the field when I get there, so do everything I can to make that happen,” he said. “I see Coach Reed plays the young guys, so I’m not worried about that.”

During Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State, Brown enjoyed watching his former Oscar Smith teammate – Tigers freshman safety Sherrod Covil – see action and record a few tackles against the Wolfpack.

Brown has a close bond with Covil and said they continue to talk “on the regular.”

“He’s definitely coming into his own,” Brown said. “He’s doing good.”

Brown has also made several other trips this season, including ones to North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech. A couple more visits he has scheduled are to Penn State (Oct. 29) and LSU (Nov. 5).

In September, Brown dropped a top 10 featuring Clemson along with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Penn State.

As for where Clemson stands among his favorites, the Tigers are in the upper tier of that group.

“They’re definitely in my top three,” he said.

–Photo courtesy of Asaad Brown on Twitter (@AsaadJr)

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!