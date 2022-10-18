What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 6

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 6

Football

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 6

By October 18, 2022 6:05 pm

By |

There was a bunch of buzz on Twitter about former Clemson Tigers during Week 6 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some NFL Tigers:

https://mobile.twitter.com/SInow/status/1582211506497675265

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home