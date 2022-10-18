What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 6

There was a bunch of buzz on Twitter about former Clemson Tigers during Week 6 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some NFL Tigers:

In the end zone and on the board.#JAXvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/P6ETTHmWZZ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

75 yards in 7 plays to open up the second half! @Trevorlawrencee waltzes in.#JAXvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/GgRuooEDnw — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

Trevor Lawrence is in for his second rushing TD of the day!#JAXvsIND | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xNtXUSfePq — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

THERE GOES THAT MAN!@swaggy_t1 took it 49 yards on this run for the @Jaguars 😤🏈

📲 https://t.co/j93DGtiarc

pic.twitter.com/f4AjxHrEkd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022

10 carries

86 rushing yards

106 total yards@swaggy_t1 is finding his groove with the @Jaguars‼️ pic.twitter.com/QjfML24fWS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022

Our guy @llawrencesexy is in the building and ready to face off against the Ravens 🏈🐅 📲 https://t.co/j93DGt17pc pic.twitter.com/4GLyv2nWep — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022

DEXYYYYY — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) October 16, 2022

Three straight games with a sack for @llawrencesexy.

Three straight wins for the @Giants. Keep on smiling, Dex! 😁 pic.twitter.com/pVFuvwY5DD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022

Injured players returning for the #Vikings are CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad), who missed the past four games. WR Jalen Nailor, who missed one due to hamstring and CB Akayleb Evans, who suffered concussion last Sunday vs. Chicago. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 16, 2022

Sammy Watkins out here running routes and catching passes from WR coach Jason Vrable a couple hours before kickoff. This will be the fourth game of four Watkins is required to miss while on IR. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2022

Tee Higgins: ACTIVE@KetteringHealth inactives for today's game against the Saints ⬇️ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2022

Most receiving touchdowns at Arrowhead by a visiting player: MIKE WILLIAMS 7

Marvin Harrison 6

Antonio Gates 6

Eric Decker 6

LaDainian Tomlinson 6 pic.twitter.com/R6U3EcqWJA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 17, 2022

https://mobile.twitter.com/SInow/status/1582211506497675265

.@RMIII_34 was a playmaker on special teams today 👏 1 punt return for 35 yards

3 kick returns for 74 yards Keep doing your thing, Ray-Ray! pic.twitter.com/rquawS1UvF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022

Shaq Lawson in a Dennis Rodman T-shirt is very on brand. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/XjthlwEvli — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 16, 2022

Tanner Muse & Isaiah Simmons jersey swap. Easy to tell who got the W. #Clemson #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/xsxVObYfSs — Michael Slack (@MichaelSlack801) October 17, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!