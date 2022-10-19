ESPN analyst: 'We should be talking more about Clemson'

With its 34-28 win at Florida State last Saturday, Clemson extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 13 games, and the Tigers put up at least 30 points for the seventh time in as many games this season.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 15-of-23 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, adding a rushing score, while running back Will Shipley recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards — including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return.

On ESPN’s Championship Drive, ESPN analyst Sam Acho was asked why people aren’t talking more about the Tigers right now.

“Well, we should be,” Acho said. “This is 13 straight. They’re undefeated this season. DJ U is playing a lot more like we expected him to play in years past — the three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Will Shipley at running back, he’s not only carrying the load as a runner, but also as a receiver — had a career-high six receptions.”

Up next for fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is Saturday’s top-15 showdown against No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC).

“Next week, Syracuse — which shouldn’t be a big deal, but it may be a big deal,” Acho said. “Clemson played great (at FSU) all throughout. They were up 34-14, but towards the end, their defense gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter. If you want to be a dominant, championship-level team and defense, you should not allow people to score on you late. It shows signs of weakness, it gives people hope. You don’t want to do that when you’re going against an undefeated Syracuse team next week.”

Acho added that it’s time for people to start talking more about — and believing in — Swinney’s Tigers.

“We should be talking more about Clemson,” he said. “They believe, Dabo believes — I think we need to start believing.”

