Swinney thinks this Syracuse wide receiver is a 'real problem'

Wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II has been a pillar for the Syracuse offense this season. With the 24-9 win over NC State, Gadsden picked up his third game with more than 100 receiving yards this season. The performance helped him earn the award of ACC Wide Receiver of the Week.

Under offensive coordinator Robert Anae, Gadsden has been playing more as an inside flex receiver this season, and this position for the sophomore seems to be really meshing well in the Orange’s offensive unit.

“No. 19 [Gadsden] has really come and emerged as their go-to guy,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday. “Gadsden is a big-bodied, slash tight end, receiver type of a guy. He’s a really good player.”

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has led his team with 507 receiving yards on the season, and in just his second year in the program, he continues to improve each game — which is what deems him as such a threat coming into their matchup against the Tigers.

“The same thing with him, from the start of the season to where he is now, he has really emerged as their guy,” Swinney said. “You see it in their plays calls. You see it in their schemes. They scheme him up in different ways, they’re throwing him touchdowns in the backfield, running back wheel routes, to slot, to the field, they got him everywhere. They do a good job at creating opportunities for him with a lot of back-shoulder balls.”

Swinney emphasized what Gadsden does well is being versatile. Gadsden can make big plays in the end zone in high-pressure situations, and that’s what he’s shown this season. In Syracuse’s win over Purdue, with just seven seconds left on the clock, Gadsden caught a game-winning 25-yard touchdown reception.

Swinney knows this kind of offensive talent in Gadsden, alongside both quarterback Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker, makes the receiver a “real problem” for the Clemson defense.

“They beat Purdue on the last play, 20 something seconds, one-on-one in the end zone,” Swinney said. “Their guy [Gadsden] was better than Purdue’s guy. So, he’s a real problem.”

It’s not just the talent of the receiver that creates opportunities for the Syracuse offense, but also the continuity and confidence of its offensive line. The offensive line not only plays physical football, but also is riding high on confidence going into this week, which makes them a particular challenge for the Clemson defense.

“The key to them is the guys up front,” Swinney said. “I think this offensive line is playing really good football. Playing together. You can tell they like it and got the mentality.”

