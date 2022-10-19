Syracuse QB thinks this is Orange's year to take down the Tigers

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast this week to preview Saturday’s game between the 14th-ranked Orange (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) at Death Valley.

Shrader was asked why he thinks Syracuse has been able to play Clemson so closely in recent years.

In his response, he said he believes this is the Orange’s year to take the Tigers down.

“Playing a top-ranked team in the country, obviously you want to play ‘em tough,” he said. “I can’t pinpoint one reason, but just schematically, they’ve got a great club. That D-line they’ve got is very stout. That kind of sets the tone for their defense. Coach Swinney has been doing a good job too as well just building that program.

“So, I don’t know why, but I’m excited – I think this is our year to take them down, and there’d be no better way to do it than in Death Valley.”

Clemson won a close one at Syracuse last season, 17-14, after beating the Orange 47-21 at Death Valley in 2020 and 41-6 at Syracuse in 2019. The Orange played the Tigers tough in both 2018 and 2017, coming up short 27-23 at Death Valley in 2018 but upsetting the Tigers 27-24 in 2017 at the Carrier Dome.

You can watch Shrader’s full interview with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain in the following video:

