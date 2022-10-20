Barnes can't wait to see 'lit' Death Valley

After decommitting from Wake Forest and reopening his recruitment, Khalil Barnes has been a target for Clemson.

Barnes will be in Death Valley this weekend for the Syracuse game. Shortly after receiving an offer from the Tigers Barnes was in attendance when Clemson defeated Wake Forest in double overtime.

The three-star defensive back from North Oconee High School in Bogart (Ga.) has had interest from many ACC and SEC schools. Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider and detailed what makes a program like Clemson stand out in his eyes.

“The relationships that are built there,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider. “Obviously they love the players, but they are also always trying to make everyone the best men and fathers they can be.”

It’s the community culture that coach Dabo Swinney has created that has attracted Barnes attention. He expressed his excitement to meet Swinney and be able to experience the atmosphere of a home game in Death Valley.

“Most definitely excited to be able to talk and meet with coach Swinney pregame and see what he has to say,” he said. “Also, just experiencing Death Valley in person will be lit.”

Barnes, who will be accompanied by some other 2023 prospects, is excited to connect with the Clemson coaches during his time in Death Valley.

Barnes said he looks forward to meeting with coach Swinney, but also talking with co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin.

Both Goodwin and Conn have actively recruited Barnes since the Tigers offered earlier this fall. His versatility is one reason he is a target for the Clemson defensive staff.

Barnes, who’s offer list includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Georgia Tech, is looking to take one key thing away from his visit this weekend at Clemson.

“Honestly, just want to keep seeing and feeling the love from there.”

