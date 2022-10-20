Clemson noticeably absent from ESPN's midseason All-America team

There was not a Tiger in sight in ESPN’s college football midseason All-America team, which was released on Wednesday.

Despite a big breakout season for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at the helm for No. 5 Clemson, third-ranked Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was listed as ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low’s midseason All-American quarterback.

Running back Will Shipley, who earned his second ACC Running Back of the Week honors of the season this week following his performance at Florida State last weekend, was also not included.

The Tigers were the only team currently ranked within the top five to not have a player represented.

NC State’s kicker Christopher Dunn and Pittsburgh’s defensive tackle Calijah Kancey were the lone ACC pair included while the SEC and Big Ten both boasted eight players, the Big 12 had three, the Pac-12 had two and Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Louisiana each had one player listed.

Clemson will face off with another fellow undefeated ACC team in Syracuse this weekend at Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ annual Homecoming weekend and Football Reunion Day. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC.