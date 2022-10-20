Clemson preparing to deal with a different Shrader against Syracuse

Could the ACC showdown that few saw coming before the season turn into an old-fashioned quarterback duel this weekend?

Dabo Swinney wouldn’t be shocked.

“This is two really good quarterbacks that are really the heart of their team going against each other in an undefeated matchup,” Clemson’s coach said. “This is a good one.”

When Swinney’s team hosts Syracuse on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, it will be for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, a game that, with a pair of top-25 defenses in play, could very well be decided by a pair of signal callers who look nothing like last year’s versions.

D.J. Uiagalelei has bounced back from a subpar sophomore campaign in his second season as Clemson’s full-time starter, ranking in the top 5 among ACC signal callers in passing yards (237.9 per game) and completion percentage (64%) with a touchdown-to-interception ratio that’s better than 8-to-1 (17-to-2). Compare that to last season when the former five-star recruit threw more picks (10) than touchdown passes (9) and had the second-lowest completion rate (55.6) among the league’s starting quarterbacks.

But if there’s a quarterback in the conference that’s made even more improvement since last season, it’s Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader. Known more for his running ability last season, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Shrader was the only signal caller in the ACC with a lower completion percentage than Uiagalelei at 52.8%.

Shrader has increased that by nearly 17 full percentage points through the Orange’s first six games this season (69.5). Only North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who’s completing more than 70% of his passes, has been a more accurate passer in the league than Shrader to this point.

Why such a drastic jump in that department for Shrader in Swinney’s eyes? Based on what Clemson’s coach has seen on film in preparation for this week’s tussle, Swinney drew a comparison to the reasons he’s often cited for Uiagalelei’s improvement, including the help Shrader has around him.

“First of all, those guys up front are doing a great job for him. They really are,” Swinney said of Syracuse’s offensive line. “Those guys are really well connected. They’ll give him some max protection stuff, too. They’ve done a nice job with their perimeter game and the screen game. “

Swinney noted the breakout season Syracuse receiver Orondo Gadsden II is having with 31 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns. The security blanket that all-ACC running back Sean Tucker provides out of the backfield – he’s second on the team with 23 receptions – has also helped Shrader, Swinney said.

But Swinney also credited Shrader for doing his part after showing up to Syracuse as a raw talent last season. Shrader began his career playing multiple positions at Mississippi State before transferring to play quarterback for the Orange. With Shrader now in his second season as the starting signal caller, Swinney said the work Shrader has put in to improve as a passer has been evident on tape.

“He seems to have good chemistry with these guys that he’s throwing to, especially (Gadsden),” Swinney said. “He’s become more accurate with the deep ball whether it’s the inside fades or the outside throws. He’s become much more confident with the back-shoulder balls. You see that a lot on tape whether it’s wheel routes, individual go routes or he’s just converting the back-shoulder balls. But I think it’s just maturity, experience, confidence, and I think the coaches have done a great job with him.”

Two of those coaches are offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who served in the same roles at Virginia the previous six seasons. Both helped develop Brennan Armstrong, who threw for more than 400 yards a game while completing more than 65% of his passes for the Cavaliers a season ago.

Syracuse ranks in the top half of the ACC in yards and points. Yet his new coaches aren’t asking Shrader to pitch the ball all over the yard in large part because, between Tucker and Shrader, Syracuse has one of the ACC’s top 5 rushing attacks (188.5 yards per game).

Shrader is still a dual threat with 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, but he’s added a different level of consistency through the air to his repertoire. It’s Shrader didn’t have against Clemson last season when he completed just 17 of 37 passes in the Tigers’ 17-14 win in the Carrier Dome.

Shrader, who’s averaging better than 13 yards per completion, has completed less than 64% of his passes just once this season.

“They’re in attack mode. That’s just their mentality,” Swinney said. “They’re going to attack you formationally. They’re going to attack you down the field. You better be ready to make competitive plays and use clean technique because it’s doing downfield. That’s kind of just the nature of who they are.”

