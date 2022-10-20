ESPN analyst: Tigers 'not on the same level' right now as '16, '18 national title teams

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on the question, is Clemson “back”?

The Tigers have scored 30-plus points in every game this season and are coming off a 34-28 win at Florida State last Saturday.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) has won 13 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the FBS. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and have the third-best odds to make the College Football Playoff (-125) according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“I think they’re good, but are they back? That’s where I kind of draw a little bit of a line,” McElroy said. “Now at this point, this has always been the team that improves. They get through the first half, maybe play some average games at the midway point, and then they get better and better and better. And then come playoff time, that’s when they’re playing their best football, and I can see that becoming very realistic again this year.

“However, I’m not as convinced that their offensive firepower is as good as is once was. I think their defense is good, teetering on the edge of elite, but I’m not sure they’re as disruptive up front as they’ve been in the past as well.”

McElroy added that right now, he doesn’t believe this year’s Clemson team is as good as the Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 teams that won national championships.

“I think Clemson is really good, but they’re not on the same level as the ’18 or the ’16 team in my eyes just yet,” he said.

Clemson returns to action Saturday at Death Valley for an undefeated ACC showdown against No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

